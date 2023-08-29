Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Head to Head Comparison

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.64 -$27.26 million ($0.65) -4.98 Jet.AI N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 55.57

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Jet.AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jet.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and Jet.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 140.74%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -24.82% -16.29% -13.69% Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05%

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.