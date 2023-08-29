J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %

SJM opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.