iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $207.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

