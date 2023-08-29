iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 19,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

