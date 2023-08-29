iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 19,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
