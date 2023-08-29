Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $32.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00013226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,393,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,099,217 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

