Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

IDN stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

