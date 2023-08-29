Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $135.49. 30,663,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,541,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

