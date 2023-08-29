Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Purchases 11,618 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts bought 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,903.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,454.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV remained flat at $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 293,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,899. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.