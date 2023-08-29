Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 225.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Inogen by 389.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 173,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,989. The company has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $29.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inogen

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.