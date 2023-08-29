Infinera’s (INFN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

