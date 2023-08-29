Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMCR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $69.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

