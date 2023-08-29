Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Raised to Hold at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.