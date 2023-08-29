Hubbell Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $16.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.7 %

Hubbell stock opened at $325.72 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $201,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8,975.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

