Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

HOV stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $574.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on HOV

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454. 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 71.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 610.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 44.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24,000.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.