Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$44.24 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.71.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.38. Home Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of C$148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.9918699 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

