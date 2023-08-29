Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEP. Citigroup increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.70 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

