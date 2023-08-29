Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,908. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. FMR LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $17,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

