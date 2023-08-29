Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (HCCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

HCCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCCI

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.