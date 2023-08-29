Head to Head Survey: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Minerva Surgical and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.46%. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus price target of $356.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -71.87% -151.34% -47.42% West Pharmaceutical Services 18.10% 22.36% 16.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and West Pharmaceutical Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.73 -$34.11 million ($0.77) -0.27 West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 10.32 $585.90 million $6.86 58.80

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Minerva Surgical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

