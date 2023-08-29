Head to Head Comparison: George Risk Industries (RSKIA) vs. Its Competitors

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare George Risk Industries to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries’ peers have a beta of -8.44, suggesting that their average share price is 944% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

George Risk Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. George Risk Industries pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio George Risk Industries $19.98 million $4.76 million 11.56 George Risk Industries Competitors $399.37 million -$30.71 million -12.27

This table compares George Risk Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

George Risk Industries’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than George Risk Industries. George Risk Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares George Risk Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Risk Industries 23.81% 9.65% 8.71% George Risk Industries Competitors -26.87% -27.68% -8.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for George Risk Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A George Risk Industries Competitors 109 414 841 39 2.58

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.34%. Given George Risk Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe George Risk Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

George Risk Industries beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

