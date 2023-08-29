Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

