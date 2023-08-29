Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,075.50 ($13.56).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.00) to GBX 1,230 ($15.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.
