Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.56.

HWC stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

