Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,547,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,817,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

