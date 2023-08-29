Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Guess? Price Performance

GES stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Guess? by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Guess? by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

