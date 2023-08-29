Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $5.18 on Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00019922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $777.39 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,017.16 or 1.00009992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

