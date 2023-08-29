GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

