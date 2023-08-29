Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 187,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 155,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

GAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.90 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

