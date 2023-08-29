Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.41 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

