Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.41 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
