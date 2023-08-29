G999 (G999) Price Down 6.9% This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, G999 has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $768.81 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

