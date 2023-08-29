FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.
About FTAI Aviation
