FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

