FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FSK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $139,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

