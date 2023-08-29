Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FBIO stock remained flat at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 688,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
