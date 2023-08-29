First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director William A. Kussell Sells 10,000 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.4 %

FWRG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 991,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.