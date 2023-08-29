First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,525 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

