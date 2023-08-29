Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.66.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $313.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.77 and a 200 day moving average of $291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

