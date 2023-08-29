FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

