F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

