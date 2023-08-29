Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.04.

EL opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $209.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

