Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $420,318.24

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003891 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $78.39 million and $420,318.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,586.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00249610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00808879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00532109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00061109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00122619 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,021,845 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

