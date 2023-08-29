Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFC opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.