Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Update

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELYM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 409,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

