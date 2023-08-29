Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Update

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
ELYM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.49.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.
