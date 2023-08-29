Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

EIGR stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.