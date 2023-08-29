Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

