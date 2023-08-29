Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

