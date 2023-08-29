E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $205,920 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,990,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,279 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

