Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canoo and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche 1 8 7 0 2.38

Profitability

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $4.76, indicating a potential upside of 639.52%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche.

This table compares Canoo and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -143.38% -69.72% Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 158.69 -$487.69 million ($1.04) -0.62 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Summary

Canoo beats Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services. The company was formerly known as Porsche Fünfte Vermögensverwaltung AG and changed its name to Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in November 2009. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche GmbH.

