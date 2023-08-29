Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOMO. TD Cowen cut Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Domo has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 26,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Domo by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

