Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.69.

DLTR opened at $124.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $122.39 and a 52-week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 71.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

