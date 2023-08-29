Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $131.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.93.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR opened at $127.15 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.